Winners announced for art contest

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The winners of the Parkland College Youth Art Contest have been revealed.

Community Education and Giertz Gallery held the first-ever ‘Celebrate the Arts’ event. 115 artists aged seven to 18 entered the contest.

Three first-place awards were given out for the three age categories you could enter.

Most artists drew animals, nature, and self-portraits.

First place winners in each category received a full scholarship to Parkland Summer Camp.

Here’s more information on each winner.

