SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Fire Department units were sent to a reported fire in a strip mall on Wabash Avenue early Friday morning.

Officials said when they arrived, they found multiple blackened windows and extreme heat at Wing Stop. They quickly found a way to get into the building and set up the aerial for roof operations to stop the fire from spreading to other stores.

According to officers, no one was hurt but there was some smoke and water damage to the adjacent units.