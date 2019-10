CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Make-A-Wish Illinois and Art Mart are hosting a wine tasting Thursday night.

It’s an event to raise money to support kids with critical illnesses across Illinois. It’s happening Thursday at the Art Mart in Champaign from 5-7 p.m. Attendees can try wine samples and appetizers. Tickets are $20 in advance and $20 at the door.

For more information, click here.