Windows boarded at Capitol for possible marches

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Capitol is bearing down — and boarding up the windows — for possible marches leading up to inauguration day.

The Capitol is preparing for the worst case scenario.



They are boarding up all first floor and lower access windows ahead of possible riots leading up to Inauguration Day. #twill pic.twitter.com/Upm08CVG06 — Cole Henke (@cole_Henke) January 15, 2021

All first floor and lower access windows are being covered. There is a Save Our State Rally planned for Saturday. Those have been routine in the months following the election.

Governor Pritzker said he activated 250 members of the Illinois National Guard for State Active Duty in response to warnings from the FBI. Those warnings regarded threats to state capital cities in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. “Our state public safety agencies, including the Illinois State Police (ISP), Secretary of State Police and Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) are working in tandem with local and federal counterparts to protect the residents of Illinois while safeguarding the right to peaceful protect,” said officials with the governor’s office.

Additionally, the governor also activated an additional 100 members of the IL National Guard were sent to Washington, D.C. for the inauguration. That was at the request of the U.S. Department of Defense. “These additional troops will join the approximately 200 members of the Guard that were previously activated by the Governor,” said the governor’s office.

“Following the violent siege at our nation’s capitol and reports from federal law enforcement on threats to state capitals, I am bringing all resources to bear to protect our residents and our democratic process,” said Governor Pritzker. “Our exemplary members of the Illinois National Guard will working closely with our State Police as well as local and federal authorities to keep our capital city safe. We will continue to be fully transparent with the public on any new information and the steps we are taking to respond.”