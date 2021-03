ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA)–If you’ve driven on I-57 near Arcola, you may have noticed a pile of wind turbine pieces on the side of the road.

Officials said it isn’t there for any local projects, but rather, it’s there by accident.

The company shipping the pieces meant to ship it to Modoc, Indiana, but mistakenly shipped it to Murdoch, Illinois. They’ll be used for another project going on out of state.

Officials in Douglas County said they expect it to be moved to Indiana within a month.