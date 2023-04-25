PETERSBURG, Ill. (WCIA) — A wind turbine at a high school in Petersburg came crashing down over the weekend, officials said.

The Menard County Sheriff’s Office reported on Friday that the turbine at PORTA High School experienced a failure of its brake system, meaning the blades were able to spin freely. School officials got in touch with turbine-specialized technicians, but they could not work on the turbine until the blades stopped spinning. That would happen only if the wind died down or another equipment failure occurred.

The following day, the Sheriff’s Office and Petersburg Fire Department reported that the turbine had collapsed, and it was no longer a concern. The turbine was located away from homes and public areas, so no one was hurt.

Officials said, however, that the public was advised to stay away due to safety. They also warned that anyone in the area without authorization could potentially face criminal charges.