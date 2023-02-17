PAXTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The cleanup process is now underway in a Paxton wind farm after one of the turbines collapsed on Thursday.

WCIA crews are on the scene observing the on-site operations and speaking with locals and company representatives. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

People started to notice something was wrong with the turbine at Pioneer Trail Wind Farm on Wednesday, when it started to noticeably lean forward. Crews from owner RWE Renewables Americas LLC eventually arrived to assess the situation and attempt to fix the turbine, which remained operational.

But on Thursday, the turbine crashed to the ground. People living nearby could feel the vibrations caused by the impact and the sound could be heard three miles away.

Matt Tulis, a representative from RWE Renewables, said a turbine collapsing is very rare. Nothing like this has ever happened at any wind farm they operate across the country.