Wind farm construction begins

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — New wind turbines will soon be spinning near the town of Newman. Today, construction for the new Harvest Ridge Wind Farm was in full swing.

County board members passed plans for the farm six months ago, but it sparked controversy among community members.

People against it say it will be an eyesore and create challenges for farmers trying to work around the turbines.

There are signs for and against construction all over town.

Some Newman business owners are among those in support. They say it is exactly what the town needs.

“I’m always used to ebbs and flows as far as business goes because it just seems like it’s either feast or famine,” says House Lumber owner Nathan House . “So…I knew that this was an opportunity to invite a new business in the community—both for the tax revenue purposes and just anything to help.”

House says he was not on board with the wind farm initially, but has seen too many businesses close down one by one in his 45 years with House Lumber.

He says Harvest Ridge is also showing support. They bought lumber from House for construction.

After completion, EDP Renewables says the wind farm will power over 70,000 homes in Illinois. It will also increase tax revenue by $2.4 million in its first year running and $54 million by 2050.

Harvest Ridge says they are a little behind in construction, but should be powering places by February 2020.

Walmart and Wabash Valley Power Association have already signed on with Harvest Ridge to buy energy next year.