ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — COVID-19 has many communities — and in some cases, neighborhoods — rethinking holiday events.

In St. Joseph, there’s “Willowdale Winter Wonderland.” It’s a three-block area that’s doing its part to spread holiday cheer.

You can drive through the neighborhood, which is surrounded by corn and bean field.

Dozens of homes are decorated and Santa Claus even made an appearance.

The organizer of the light show says the COVID-19 pandemic has made coming together more important this year.

“I also love how some of our neighbors have pitched in and helped some of our elderly neighbors or neighbors that have been sick and every time you drive down the road, you see neighbors on their ladders hanging Christmas lights, smiling. We’ve met more neighbors than we ever have before this.”

“I know a lot of people are struggling today without jobs and not sure where their next meal is going to come from.”

“I hope we brought a little joy to the people’s lives who come here and everyone just has a very merry Christmas.”

This all came together after a group of neighbors came up with the idea last fall, before the pandemic.