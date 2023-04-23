URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana announced that a portion of Willow Road will be closed to through traffic beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 24.

The closure, between E. Country Club Road and GH Baker Drive, is so a sanitary sewer lateral can be repaired. Officials said access will be maintained to all properties along Willow Road during the project. However, no through traffic will be allowed.

The city encourages all drivers to drive carefully through this and all construction areas. They thank everyone in advance for their patience and cooperation during this project.

The road is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 1, weather permitting.