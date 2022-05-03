SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — 100 days away from the start of the 2022 Illinois State Fair, the Fair announced on Tuesday that Willie Nelson and the Family will be headlining the Illinois Lottery Grandstand on August 16.

In a career that has spanned seven decades, Nelson has earned every possible award a musician could receive, including 10 Grammy Awards, and gained a reputation as an actor, author and activist. In 1985, he co-founded Farm-Aid to raise awareness about the loss of family farms and help raise money to keep family farms on the land.

“Willie Nelson is a true champion for farmers,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. “I can think of no one better to help us celebrate our state’s number one industry during the fair. On top of his love for agriculture, he will be performing hits that fairgoers from every generation can sing along to.”

Grammy nominee Elle King, known for her hits “Ex’s and Oh’s,” “Different for Girls” with Dierks Bentley and “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” with Miranda Lambert, will open for Nelson.

Tickets will be available for sale on Ticketmaster starting Saturday at 10 a.m.