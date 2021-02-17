Williamsville-Sherman School District changes plan on addressing natural gas shortage

Students asked to dress appropriately as buildings will be chilly to conserve unbudgeted expenses.

WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Williamsville-Sherman CUSD #15 officials said they will keep buildings at their normal temperatures.

On social media, Superintendent Tip Reedy said, “The natural gas usage information provided to the district has changed….I apologize for my mistake on information and the troubles it caused.”

(Original article) WILLIAMSVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Sangamon County school district is doing what they can to keep students in-person while also addressing a natural gas shortage and expenses that go along with it.

In a Facebook post, Williamsville-Sherman CUSD #15 Superintendent Tip Reedy said, “Due to the 100 year storm in the Texas area, cold weather, and the natural gas companies inability to push natural gas to IL, we will need to reduce our district natural gas usage over the next few days.”

Reedy said the District has a contract for purchasing natural gas. “Additional needs due to the cold weather will be purchased at market value (current price gouging due to lack of natural gas). We need to be fiscally responsible and maintain our natural gas usage under the current contracted plan and try not to use any additional Therms above our contracted plan.”

The District will be during down their boilers and HVAC systems at the end of the day Wednesday to keep their natural gas usage down. Reedy said buildings will be “chilly with temperatures around 55-60 degrees.”

Families are urged to prepare their children for the school day by having them dressed appropriately.

“I hope this only lasts a few days,” said Reedy. “We are trying to conserve unbudgeted natural gas expenses and still provide in-person instruction.”