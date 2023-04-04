UPDATE: Rickey Williams Jr. has won re-election and told WCIA he was surprised by the final vote count.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville residents got to cast votes for the next mayor of their city: Rickey Williams Jr. or Jackie Vinson.

Williams Jr. is the incumbent mayor of Danville. He touted his accomplishments of his first term and worked on adding more people to the police force and bringing economic opportunities to the city.

Jackie Vinson is the Executive Director of the Vermilion Housing Authority. She emphasized investing in housing, public safety and supporting businesses as a part of her campaign.