Willard to get $1.3+ million

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — Monday, U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth announced five regional airports in the state will receive more than $38 million in funding from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.

“Investing in our regional airports is key to our State’s economic success,” Durbin said. “This funding will help modernize our aviation infrastructure, provide key safety equipment, and improve the experience for travelers. I will continue working with Senator Duckworth to ensure Illinois communities have access to the federal funding they need to make air travel more efficient and safe.”

“Investing in our airport infrastructure is vital to the strength of our state’s transportation systems and our local economies,” Duckworth said. “This funding will help ensure our Illinois airports have the necessary resources to make much-needed improvements and support local job growth. I will continue to advocate for funding that makes our air transit safer and more reliable and spurs economic development across the state.”