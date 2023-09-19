SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Willard Airport officials are pushing back against a proposal that would see operational control of the airport transfer from the University of Illinois to the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.

The suggestion was made during a regular MTD board meeting last month. Trustee Bruce Hannon introduced the idea, saying the University of Illinois isn’t running the airport as a transportation service would, and he wants to see Willard become the community staple he said it once was.

The MTD wants more people to fly out of Willard instead of going to Indianapolis or Chicago, and they believe if they were to operate it, they could make it happen.

“It’s a far-flung enterprise. It has nothing to do with academics. It’s gradually going like this,” Hannon said as he made a downward gesture with his hand.

Airport director Tim Bannon said the idea is not something the airport’s administration discussed with the MTD and they were taken off guard by the proposal. He added that he’s not sure where the board members are getting their information, but he said it’s not true.

“I think the airport is definitely on an upward trajectory,” he said. “We are recovering from COVID. Our demand for air services is some of the best we’ve ever had. It’s really capacity issues at this point.”

He said that despite pilot shortages and industry challenges, they’re continuing to improve.

“We’re always working to recruit additional air service, both from a business perspective, but also leisure carrier, maybe a low-cost carrier down to Florida or out west towards Phoenix or Vegas,” Bannon said.

He said the reason for flyers to go elsewhere is simply that Willard continues to be booked to capacity.

“We can get them if it’s funded properly,” said MTD board member Alan Nudo. “And so, to Bruce’s point, we have the ability yes, MTD has the ability legislatively and legally to run an airport.”

Bannon said it’s a lengthy legal process to even get it started, and it is one Willard doesn’t plan on needing anytime soon.

“It’s a pretty complicated issue with a lot of legal work that would have to be done,” Bannon said. “But at this time, the university is committed to running the airport, and I think that’s our answer on that.”

An MTD spokesperson said they are participating in meetings of the Willard Airport Advisory Board and discussions from the meetings will be forthcoming. MTD’s director, Karl Gnadt, added that there are federal funding grants and processes in place that grant obligates the university to operate the airport in the same way MTD operates the facilities they receive grants for.