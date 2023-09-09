SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s been more than two months since a derecho tore through Central Illinois, but many are still cleaning up its damage. That includes Willard Airport in Savoy, which is nearing the end of its repairs.

The biggest damage to the airport was the roof, which sustained major damages. But that was just the start of the challenges the airport faced. The airport also experienced flooding from water coming through the damaged roof.

Annelie Wegenel flew out of Willard for the first time this week. She’s seen her share of storms at airports before.

“I’m happy I was not here at that time,” she said. “Must’ve been terrible for the people wanting to go somewhere and then a storm comes.”

In the time since the storm hit, the roof has been fixed and airport officials said they are focusing on remaining repairs. Those repairs include fixing ceiling panels blown off near the front of airport and overhauling some terminals that are still recovering from water damage. The fire retardant also needs to be replaced.

Willard’s assistant director said they are expecting a wait time from anywhere from two to three months, depending on when needed materials get delivered to the airport.

Willard is fully operational at this time and passengers should not expect any change caused by construction.