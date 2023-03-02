SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you have been looking for a way to spend less time in airport security lines, enrolling in TSA PreCheck may be the answer. And Willard Airport is going to make your enrollment that much easier.

TSA PreCheck is an expedited screening program that enables identified low-risk air travelers to participate in a faster and more efficient screening experience at airports. TSA reported that 90% of PreCheck passengers waited less than 5 minutes for a screening last month.

With the program, travelers will not need to remove shoes, 3-1-1 liquids, laptops, light outerwear, or belts from their bags during screening, and often will have separate screening lines at the airport.

There is a two-step process to apply for the program.

The first step includes submitting an online application and then scheduling an in-person appointment at an enrollment center. The second step requires you to complete a 10-min in-person appointment that includes fingerprinting for a background check.

This is where Willard Airport steps in.

University of Illinois Willard Airport in Savoy is hosting an on-site enrollment pop up event for a limited time to complete your in-person appointment.

The airport is inviting all passengers that have completed step one of the TSA PreCheck screening program to complete the process in-person at Willard Airport on March 27 -31, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the conference room on the second floor.

Here’s how to participate in enrollment:

Click on the Apply Now button on the TSA PreCheck website.

Fill out steps 1 through 3 of the application.

Step 4, type in 61874 and click on Savoy IL Pop-Up: CMI, 3/27-3/31.

Scroll down and click Next and select an appointment time. The first available time is displayed-you may choose a different date and/or time.

Click Submit to create an appointment at Willard Airport.

Williard Airport said walk-ins are allowed, however, pre-enrolled appointments will be given priority. Complete details are located on the airport’s website.

All U.S. citizens can enroll for PreCheck for $78 but must bring proof of identity and U.S. citizen documentation.

More information on other enrollment locations can be found by searching on the TSA website.