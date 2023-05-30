URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For some hot weather means getting outside and enjoying the sun, but it also means more bugs are coming out to play as well. And we’re not talking about just butterflies and bees. Some of them could be packing a more dangerous bite.

Experts say this late spring heat is causing bugs to be more active. And if it rains, it’ll get worse.

The main insects to be on the lookout for with higher temperatures are the ones going after your exposed skin. So, the ticks and the mosquitoes, but that doesn’t mean ignoring the ones that you usually see.

You’ll see more spiders and hornets as well. And while your first instinct may be to swat them away, experts say it’s the last thing you should do. Dangerous spiders like the brown recluse or black widow will only bite if threatened. But hornets have a different response. If you swat them, they’ll leave pheromones that make you a target for the rest of the nest.

“Once they tag you, that entire colony now knows where you are and they’re going to chase you until you’re far enough away from the nest or they could not possibly get to you,” said Geoffrey McGinness, owner of GEF Pest Control. “And even then, they’re still going to try to get to you. They can be vicious. I’ve seen some pretty terrible things from them.”

They suggest sealing all cracks and crevices in your home to prevent bugs from getting inside.

Ticks lie dormant until a heat signature passes by. It can be a dog, a cat, or you. When they hop on and bite you won’t feel a thing. The CDC just announced tickborne diseases jumped 25% between 2011 and 2019.

So, experts say one key is getting to them before they get to you. They say if you have milkweed plants in your garden or yard you could be careful if you’re around them. He says ticks like to lay their eggs around plants that excrete syrup.

“They’re really good about being sneaky, about getting that initial bite and starting to burrow in. So, if you’re wanting to minimize the likelihood is to make sure you have grasses, weeds, those types of things cut short in your yard,” said McGinness.

He says bug repellant is always a good idea if you can’t get away from tall grass or you’re hiking.