SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Governor J.B. Pritzker has appointed a new trustee to the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Wilbur Milhouse III was appointed Monday for a six-year term. He serves as the CEO of Milhouse Engineering and Construction Inc, where the company has contributed to many Chicago projects, including runways at O’Hare International Airport and the Chicago Department of Water Management Program. Milhouse has a professional engineering license in 8 states and the District of Columbia.

According to his website, he previously served on the University of Illinois Board of Visitors as well as on the University of Illinois Research Park, LLC board.

He has also founded a nonprofit organization named Milhouse Charities to help children in underfunded communities reach academic achievements.

Milhouse received both of his engineering degrees from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Among He has received the Grainger College of Engineering Alumni Award for Distinguished Service.

All appointments need confirmation in the Illinois senate. The next Appointments Committee is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The University of Illinois Board of Trustees consists of nine members appointed by the Governor and one student trustee from each campus. There are still two vacancies needing to be filled.