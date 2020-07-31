Wiffle Ball Classic raises money for Alzheimer’s research

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — What started as a family get together in a backyard has now turned into a multi-day, competitive tournament that has raised thousands for Alzheimer’s research.

The 217 Backyard Wiffle Ball Classic is in its fifth year. The Parker family initially only had eight teams play in it, but this year they have 55.

Watch until the end for a dinger pic.twitter.com/HCnuGcJUUd — Andy Olson (@WCIA3Andy) July 31, 2020

Ethan Parker was 12 years old for the first tournament. He is the mastermind behind wanting to use their backyard as a wiffle ball field. This past year they raised $30,000 for Alzheimer’s research. They have already broken that record this year.

The tournament runs through the weekend with the championship on Sunday.