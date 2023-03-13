URBANA, Ill. (WCIA)- In Monday’s Why’s Guys, Paul Kuwiat talks on the Morning Show about a new anti-fog solution and how it works on glasses.

Kuwiat broke down how fog forms on glass and how heat can prevent fog or make it go away. He used the example of a car rear defogger to help get rid of fog.

But how does someone prevent that fog on their glasses? Kuwiat talked about a new solution being tested that could be used on a smaller scale.

“So there are these researchers who very recently discovered or let’s say invented this new coating that they can put on with these tiny nanoparticles,” Said Kuwiat.

He said the tiny layer can trap heat from the sun to prevent the fog droplets from forming. Watch the full video to see when Kuwiat says this technology may become available.