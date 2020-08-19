Why Guys: Fingerprint Scanners

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — What’s the relation between a glass of water and a fingerprint scanner? Physics experts say “frustrated total internal reflection!”

Paul Kwiat, Professor of Physics and Director of the Illinois Quantum Information Science & Technology Center at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, joined WCIA for Wednesday’s Why Guys spot.

This week’s lesson is on refraction of light as it passes through materials through which light travels at different speeds — such as glass and water.

