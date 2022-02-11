DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Your chances of running into a big wild cat in the Midwest are slim, but it can still happen.

Trail camera footage went viral this week that captured a mountain lion in Iowa. There have been several sightings in the past – but those odds are pretty rare in Illinois.

Decatur’s Scoville Zoo director Ken Frye said they sometimes travel far from home looking a mate.

“We’re close to Valentine’s Day so maybe they’re out looking for love and trying to find a mate in some area so they’re checking out this area of the world,” he said. “I think there’s only been four spotted in Illinois in the last 10 to 12 years or so. So they’re not that common.”

But, Frye said bobcat populations have been growing in Illinois. He said if you ever spot a mountain lion here – call the Department of Natural Resources.