We’re following the players as they try their best to take home the Vince Lombardi trophy today.

Tiffany & Company in Rhode Island has been creating it for more than 50 years. the design features a regulation-size football rendered entirely in sterling silver.

The 22-inch-high trophy weighs nearly seven pounds and takes about four months to complete.

After the field ceremony, the trophy will be returned to Tiffany’s workshop where the name of the winning team will be hand engraved on it.