White Oaks Mall reacts to shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA)– Shoppers have been raising questions about security at White Oaks Mall after police said 22-year-old William Harper of Decatur fired a gun in the mall’s parking lot just before 6:00 Saturday evening.

A Springfield Police report says Harper was escorted out of the mall before firing a gun in the mall’s parking lot. Police say he walked back into the mall after that but they were able to place him under arrest without any injuries or trouble. White Oaks Mall is now commenting on the incident, issuing a statement Monday.

“At White Oaks Mall, safety is our top priority, and we remain committed to providing a safe and secure shopping environment for our shoppers, retailers and employees. We have a number of proactive security measures in place, both seen and unseen, and also maintain a close working relationship with the Springfield Police Department to maintain a safe environment at our property.” – White Oaks Mall

Harper remains in the Sangamon County Jail on a 250,000 dollar bond pending formal charges.