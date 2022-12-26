WHITE HEATH, Ill. (WCIA) — White Heath is under a boil order until further notice.

On Sunday, a water pipeline broke at White Heath Water Works, shutting off the water for 2 hours from the plant while they repaired the pipe.

Now they placed the area under a boil order early Monday morning.

The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention recommends only using bottled or boiled water for drinking or washing surfaces during a boil order, but says laundry and using a dishwasher alongside other tasks are fine.