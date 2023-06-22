PAXTON, Ill., (WCIA) — When you think about harvesting in the fields, your mind might not go directly to how those two things connect to making alcohol.

For Dallas, Will and Clay Glazik, three brothers in Our Town Paxton, their time in college at U of I made them realize they could connect their family farm to a distillery.

The brothers started their company in 2017 and were finally able to move their operations back to their hometown two years ago. Now, they’re making whiskey and vodka in Our Town Paxton.

What do the brothers have to do to fill the bottles? It starts with grain from their family farm. They’re fifth-generation organic farmers.

Once it’s dried down, it makes its way to a hammermill machine. It pounds the grain down and mashes it into flour.

Next stop, all of that is mixed with water to create something similar to oatmeal.

“You’re heating it up, bringing it up,” Dallas Glazik said. “Corn you bring up to 180 degrees. At that point, it starts to break the sugars and the fermentable starches with the addition of enzymes.”

Then, you add yeast, pump it into the fermentation tanks and finish up the process. Everything else goes into a spirit safe.

It takes about a week, but then years for whiskey to age until you can try the best part.

“Keep your mouth open and just breathe through your mouth and let it go through your nose,” Clay Glazik said is the best way to start the sample.

He said that helps make sure you don’t get a big alcohol whiff, and you’ll smell all of the flavors instead. Then, you take a swig and let it run across your tongue.

It’s all done in their Paxton distillery and stored in special barrels. Many of them are made from Illinois oak trees.

“We’ve been working with the University of Illinois, Southern, Millikin and other private entities finding old oak trees that are going to be cut down or taken down due age or the growth,” Clay Glazik said. “Taking those, working with a local cooper and making barrels.”

As soon as the whiskey in certain barrels is ready, it’ll be the first 100% Illinois-made whiskey since prohibition.

The brothers are thanking Our Town Paxton for their support the entire time.

“They’re understanding the fact that whiskey takes years to age. It’s not just readily available and out on the market,” Dallas Glazik described. “So, they’re willing to work with us and put in the time. They’re willing to put in the time for us, we’ll put in the time for them.”

They’ve been remodeling the space since moving in a few years ago, and their next step is making a tasting room open to the public. They plan to open a space where people can enjoy drinks, listen to live music and get tours of the entire process.