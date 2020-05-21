Which area nursing homes hit hardest by COVID-19 so far?

EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Nearly 2,000 people who live in Illinois nursing homes or similar long-term care facilities have died after contracting COVID-19, according to data complied by the Illinois Department of Public Health last week.

At least 1,975 such residents have died from the virus in facilities that lawmakers in Washington say were “unprepared” to navigate the global coronavirus pandemic

And while the Illinois Department of Public Health defines an “outbreak” as just two confirmed cases of COVID-19, many senior living homes in East Central Illinois have far surpassed that number, notably Fair Havens Senior Living in Macon County and the Villas East in Sangamon County.

They join 460 such facilities across the state in reporting at least one confirmed case of the virus.

State health officials report 13,218 COVID-19 cases linked to long-term care facilities. Multiple counties in East Central Illinois — including Douglas, Piatt, Moultrie, Effighan, Edgar and Vermilion — have not yet seen a confirmed case at any senior living facilities.

IDPH updates the number of laboratory-confirmed cases at these homes on a weekly basis; the organization’s last update was on 5/15/2020. Other departments, including the Macon County Public Health Department and the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, send regular updates on the number of cases at their facilities; those updated figures have been used in lieu of IDPH numbers when applicable.

COUNTY FACILITY CASES DEATHS AS OF Champaign University Rehabilitation Center 5 0 5/15/2020 Coles Charleston Rehabilitation and Health Care Center 37 3 5/15/2020 Ford Accolade Healthcare Senior Living Center 2 0 5/15/2020 Iroquois Ascension Senior Living 40 3 5/15/2020 Iroquois Prarieview Lutheran Home 2 0 5/15/2020 Macon Fair Havens Senior Living 85 17 5/21/2020 Macon Villa Clara Post Acute 2 0 5/15/2020 McLean Bloomington Rehabilitation Center 9 0 5/15/2020 McLean Luther Oakes 3 0 5/15/2020 Sangamon Villas East 108 23 5/19/2020 Sangamon Centennial Pointe 5 0 5/15/2020 Illinois Department of Public Health; Macon County Public Health Department; Sangamon County Department of Public Health

You can visit IDPH’s full list of COVID-19-affected senior living homes at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.