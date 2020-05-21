Which area nursing homes hit hardest by COVID-19 so far?

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Nearly 2,000 people who live in Illinois nursing homes or similar long-term care facilities have died after contracting COVID-19, according to data complied by the Illinois Department of Public Health last week.

At least 1,975 such residents have died from the virus in facilities that lawmakers in Washington say were “unprepared” to navigate the global coronavirus pandemic

And while the Illinois Department of Public Health defines an “outbreak” as just two confirmed cases of COVID-19, many senior living homes in East Central Illinois have far surpassed that number, notably Fair Havens Senior Living in Macon County and the Villas East in Sangamon County.

They join 460 such facilities across the state in reporting at least one confirmed case of the virus.

State health officials report 13,218 COVID-19 cases linked to long-term care facilities. Multiple counties in East Central Illinois — including Douglas, Piatt, Moultrie, Effighan, Edgar and Vermilion — have not yet seen a confirmed case at any senior living facilities.

IDPH updates the number of laboratory-confirmed cases at these homes on a weekly basis; the organization’s last update was on 5/15/2020. Other departments, including the Macon County Public Health Department and the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, send regular updates on the number of cases at their facilities; those updated figures have been used in lieu of IDPH numbers when applicable.

COUNTYFACILITYCASESDEATHSAS OF
ChampaignUniversity Rehabilitation Center505/15/2020
ColesCharleston Rehabilitation and Health Care Center3735/15/2020
Ford Accolade Healthcare Senior Living Center205/15/2020
IroquoisAscension Senior Living4035/15/2020
IroquoisPrarieview Lutheran Home205/15/2020
MaconFair Havens Senior Living85175/21/2020
MaconVilla Clara Post Acute205/15/2020
McLeanBloomington Rehabilitation Center905/15/2020
McLeanLuther Oakes305/15/2020
SangamonVillas East108235/19/2020
SangamonCentennial Pointe505/15/2020
Illinois Department of Public Health; Macon County Public Health Department; Sangamon County Department of Public Health

You can visit IDPH’s full list of COVID-19-affected senior living homes at https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/long-term-care-facility-outbreaks-covid-19.

