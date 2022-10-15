CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Virginia Theatre is welcoming a 1922 vampire to the spooky season.

The theatre will screen Nosferatu, a 1922 silent horror movie, Saturday, October 15, at 7 p.m. The classic of the silent era has been digitally remastered into a high-definition version.

It tells the tale of the villainous blood-drinker Count Orlok who summons Thomas Hutter to his remote castle in the mountains. The iconic vampire movie has been known for its long-lasting cultural footprint and has recently experienced a resurgence of interest.

Maestro Steven Ball will be performing on Virginia’s restored 1921 Wurlitzer Hope Jones Orchestral Pipe Organ to provide a live soundtrack for this special screening.