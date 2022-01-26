Where to get a COVID vaccine

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — As daily COVID cases in the state and country remain high, health departments throughout Central Illinois continue to host community vaccine clinics to give people their first, second and booster shots for no cost.

All three vaccines that have full or emergency-use authorization from the FDA – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson – can be administered to adults. Pfizer is the only vaccine available to 5- to 17-year-olds.

Several health departments in the region announced upcoming clinics in their jurisdictions in the coming weeks:

Champaign-Urbana Public Health District

CUPHD Building (201 West Kenyon Road, Champaign) Current clinic runs through Feb. 11 Open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. All three vaccines available Offering initial vaccination series, booster shots and Pfizer pediatric doses Appointments preferred



Kohl’s Plaza (1901 North Market Street, Champaign) Offering Pfizer and Moderna boosters, Pfizer pediatric doses Appointments scheduled through MyCarle or by calling 217-902-6100 Weekend hours: Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sundays from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.



Promise Healthcare (805 Bloomington Road, Champaign) Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Offering first, second or booster shots for adults, Pfizer pediatric shots for children Walk-ins welcome for adults Appointment required for children (call 217-403-5402)



OSF Healthcare Clinics at all primary care offices Appointments scheduled through OSF website



Macon County Health Department

Millikin University Commons (1230 West Main Street, Decatur) Thursday, Jan. 27 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. All three vaccines available Ages 12 and older Offering initial vaccination series and booster shots Appointment preferred but walk-ins acceptable Bring insurance card if possible People are eligible for booster shots if they received their primary dose/doses on or before: Aug. 25, 2021 for Moderna recipients aged 18 and older Aug. 25, 2021 for Pfizer recipients aged 12 and older Nov. 25, 2021 for Johnson & Johnson recipients aged 18 and older People receiving their first Pfizer dose must be able to return on Feb. 16 for second dose People receiving their first Moderna dose must be able to return on Feb. 23 for second dose



Moultrie County Health Department

Livingston County Health Department