ST. LOUIS – The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will make several stops this week in the St. Louis region this week.
Oscar Meyer has six wienermobiles touring the country year-round. From Wednesday to Sunday, you can find the classic vehicle in St. Louis or a short drive away from the city.
You can visit the wienermobile and get your picture taken at one of these three locations over the next few days:
Kirkwood, Missouri
- Wednesday, June 22
- National Museum of Transportation (2933 Barrett Station Road)
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pacific, Missouri
- Thursday, June 23
- Save A Lot – Pacific (2700 West Osage St.)
- 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Otto, Missouri
- Friday, June 24
- Save A Lot – Otto (5651 MO-21)
- 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Belleville, Illinois
- Saturday, June 25
- Gateway Classic Cars of St. Louis (1237 Central Park Dr.)
- 9 a.m. to noon
St. Louis
- Sunday, June 26
- PrideSTL 2022 Grand Pride Parade (Market St. and 10th St.)
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The wienermobile will also make several stops east and south of St. Louis after this weekend. To find another location near you, click here.