ARTHUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Winter weather has been harsh in Central Illinois through the last few days. If you’re an animal lover, you may stop and wonder what happens to them during these cold temperatures.

James Aikman, President of Aikman Wildlife Adventures in Arthur, said there are many animals who can tolerate this type of cold, such as elk, sheep and bison. But ones that can’t are kept indoors with heat lamps and wood shavings on the ground to help keep them warm during the winter months.

“We change it, put a different kind of water out for some of the different areas, and just do our best to make sure we have a stock of heat lamps and heat bulbs inside it,” Aikman said, “and different space heaters and things like that that we can pull from whenever we need to use one for a certain animal or certain area.”

Aikman said when warmer weather returns, they’ll clean the stalls and take out insulation for the animals so they don’t overheat.