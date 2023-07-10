SIDNEY, Ill., (WCIA) — Just a week and a half ago, trees were toppled over and power lines were down across Central Illinois. The clean-up isn’t done yet.

It’s not as easy as it sounds to pick up the pieces, especially when there are only two people in town designated to clean up the scene. That’s the reality for Sidney’s maintenance department. Neighbors are thankful for their hard work, and the crews are happy other groups are coming in to help.

“When this all happened we’re like ‘where do we start?’,” Jeff Wyant, Sidney’s maintenance supervisor, said.

“We have a backhoe and we had another guy come in,” Wyant said. “We just made a path through town.”

A path through downed trees and branches lining the streets in the village after June’s summer storm rocked Central Illinois.

“It just hit really fast and next thing I knew, we had a big limb fall in the front yard,” Lydia Thurman, a mom in Sidney, said.

Her street used to be lined with big, beautiful trees and now, they’re chopped and on the side of the road.

“It’s so different now driving down the street,” she described.

“You drive around town and you look at that and we had two guys…we’re like ‘what are we gonna do?'” Wyant said.

So, others came out to help answer that question.

“JT Tree Service is here, the county,” he said. “The county worked for two days here to help us out and they did a lot for us.”

Wyant said in the work they got done in two days, it would’ve taken his team three weeks.

Now, Sidney’s maintenance team is taking care of the damage while balancing regular maintenance work.

“I postponed some oil and chipping of the streets here in town,” Wyant added. “There are still some piles along there. It’s a mess.”

It’s not just roadways and neighborhoods affected, so are the places kids run around and play. Dugouts and the baseball diamond at Witt Park are wrecked. The teams are playing in other towns.

Wyant is staying positive through it all.

“We can fix dugouts, we can replant trees, we can fix roofs. Nobody got hurt. That’s the good thing,” he said.

He said they’re about 90% of the way through the work, and they plan to keep plugging away the next few days.