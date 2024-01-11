SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield wants to remind its citizens that there are several warming centers available for those seeking relief from the cold — but there is one location that is no longer on the list.
In the next few days, some harsh winter weather is expected to hit Central Illinois. This could make it dangerous for people to be outside, especially for long periods of time. Before the cold temperatures hit, Springfield officials provided a list of warming center options for those without adequate heating.
However, the list was without one past location. City officials noted that the south location of Helping Hands has shut down and therefore no longer functions as a warming center. However, the organization’s Shale Street location now operates as a 24-hour warming center.
Here is the City’s now-revised list:
Municipal Center East
- 800 East Monroe, Springfield, IL 62701
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Municipal Center West
- 300 South Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Lincoln Library
- 326 South Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701
- Hours:
- Monday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
- Sunday (October through April), 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Office of Community Relations
- 1450 Groth Street, Springfield, IL 62703
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Helping Hands
- 2200 Shale Street, Springfield, IL 62703
- Hours:
- Day Services: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Overnight Shelter: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.
- Contact: 217-522-0048 ext. 150
Salvation Army Main Campus
- 1600 Clearlake Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703
- Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Contact: 217-525-2196
Washington Street Mission
- 408 North 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62702
- Hours:
- Monday through Friday
- 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Coffee and Pastries)
- 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Day Services)
- Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Breakfast)
- Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve
- Monday through Friday
- Contact: 217-544-9011
St. John’s Breadline
- 430 North 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62702
- Hours:
- Monday through Friday
- 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Breakfast)
- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Lunch)
- Saturday, Sunday and Holidays
- 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Lunch)
- Monday through Friday
- Contact: 217-528-6098
For more information, call the Community Relations Office at 217-789-2270.