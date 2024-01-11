SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Springfield wants to remind its citizens that there are several warming centers available for those seeking relief from the cold — but there is one location that is no longer on the list.

In the next few days, some harsh winter weather is expected to hit Central Illinois. This could make it dangerous for people to be outside, especially for long periods of time. Before the cold temperatures hit, Springfield officials provided a list of warming center options for those without adequate heating.

However, the list was without one past location. City officials noted that the south location of Helping Hands has shut down and therefore no longer functions as a warming center. However, the organization’s Shale Street location now operates as a 24-hour warming center.

Here is the City’s now-revised list:

Municipal Center East

800 East Monroe, Springfield, IL 62701

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Municipal Center West

300 South Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lincoln Library

326 South Seventh Street, Springfield, IL 62701

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday (October through April), 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.



Office of Community Relations

1450 Groth Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Helping Hands

2200 Shale Street, Springfield, IL 62703

Hours: Day Services: 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Overnight Shelter: 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Contact: 217-522-0048 ext. 150

Salvation Army Main Campus

1600 Clearlake Avenue, Springfield, IL 62703

Hours: Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Contact: 217-525-2196

Washington Street Mission

408 North 4th Street, Springfield, IL 62702

Hours: Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Coffee and Pastries) 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (Day Services) Saturday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. (Breakfast) Closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thanksgiving Friday, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Eve

Contact: 217-544-9011

St. John’s Breadline

430 North 5th Street, Springfield, IL 62702

Hours: Monday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. (Breakfast) 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Lunch) Saturday, Sunday and Holidays 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. (Lunch)

Contact: 217-528-6098

For more information, call the Community Relations Office at 217-789-2270.