When do you need to go to the hospital with Covid-19

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The concern of catching covid 19 and possibly going to the hospital has been a worry for nearly two years.

Robert Healy an Adult medicine doctor said, as long as it’s not an emergency, you should talk to your doctor or wait it out. Most cases right now are very mild if you are vaccinated and treating it like a cold as your symptoms don’t get worse. He said you know your body best.

“Assuming that you got tested positive if not just a regular cold or it feels worse then it might be worth calling your provider,” said Healy.

Healy said most cases right now are not severe if you’re not vaccinated. If you or someone you know has shortness of breath, a cough that either hurts your chest or is getting worse, or if they are confused and not sure what’s going on, it’s time to call an ambulance.