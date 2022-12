Bank of America Closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; regular hours on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

Chase Closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; regular hours on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

Wells Fargo Closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; regular hours on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

Citibank Closes at 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; regular hours on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

U.S. Bank Closes at 12 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; regular hours on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

Capitol One Closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; regular hours on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day

PNC Bank Closes at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve; closed on Christmas Day; closes at 12 p.m. on New Year’s Eve; closed on New Year’s Day