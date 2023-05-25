CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, so you might be getting ready to fire up the BBQ this weekend. But what if you need some last-minute hot dogs?

While many facilities may be closed for the holiday, there are plenty of places open if you need to grab some groceries or are looking for a place to cool off from the heat.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed around Champaign-Urbana this weekend.

Recreational facilities

Sholem Aquatic Center Open 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (pool pass holders)

Open noon– 6:30 p.m. (general public) Crystal Lake Aquatic Center Open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. for various activities. Splash Pads Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Douglass Park, Hessel Park, and Human Kinetics Park. Prairie Farm Petting Zoo Open on Monday, May 29 from 1-7 p.m.

Grocery stores

Walmart Open regular hours. Meijer Open regular hours. Schnucks Open regular hours. Harvest Market Open regular hours.

Driver services

Offices and Driver Services facilities The Champaign, Decatur, Rantoul, and Mattoon facilities will be closed on May 27-29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Mailing

U.S. Post Office Closed on Memorial Day. UPS Closed on Memorial Day. FedEx Closed on May 28 and Memorial Day.

Nationals banks

Bank of America Closed on Memorial Day. Chase Closed on Memorial Day. Wells Fargo Closed on Memorial Day. Citibank Closed on Memorial Day. U.S. Bank Closed on Memorial Day. Capitol One Closed on Memorial Day. PNC Bank Closed on Memorial Day. TD Bank Closed on Memorial Day.

Local banks

Heartland Bank and Trust Closed on Memorial Day. Busey Bank Closed on Memorial Day. First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana Closed on Memorial Day.

Public libraries

Champaign Public Library Closed on Monday, May 29. Urbana Free Library Closed Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29. Champaign Public Library Douglass Branch Closed on Monday, May 29.

City administrative offices

Champaign Closed on Memorial Day. Urbana Closed on Memorial Day.

Garbage services