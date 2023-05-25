CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, so you might be getting ready to fire up the BBQ this weekend. But what if you need some last-minute hot dogs?
While many facilities may be closed for the holiday, there are plenty of places open if you need to grab some groceries or are looking for a place to cool off from the heat.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed around Champaign-Urbana this weekend.
Recreational facilities
|Sholem Aquatic Center
|Open 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (pool pass holders)
Open noon– 6:30 p.m. (general public)
|Crystal Lake Aquatic Center
|Open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. for various activities.
|Splash Pads
|Open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Douglass Park, Hessel Park, and Human Kinetics Park.
|Prairie Farm Petting Zoo
|Open on Monday, May 29 from 1-7 p.m.
Grocery stores
|Walmart
|Open regular hours.
|Meijer
|Open regular hours.
|Schnucks
|Open regular hours.
|Harvest Market
|Open regular hours.
Driver services
|Offices and Driver Services facilities
|The Champaign, Decatur, Rantoul, and Mattoon facilities will be closed on May 27-29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.
Mailing
|U.S. Post Office
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|UPS
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|FedEx
|Closed on May 28 and Memorial Day.
Nationals banks
|Bank of America
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|Chase
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|Wells Fargo
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|Citibank
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|U.S. Bank
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|Capitol One
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|PNC Bank
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|TD Bank
|Closed on Memorial Day.
Local banks
|Heartland Bank and Trust
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|Busey Bank
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana
|Closed on Memorial Day.
Public libraries
|Champaign Public Library
|Closed on Monday, May 29.
|Urbana Free Library
|Closed Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29.
|Champaign Public Library Douglass Branch
|Closed on Monday, May 29.
City administrative offices
|Champaign
|Closed on Memorial Day.
|Urbana
|Closed on Memorial Day.
Garbage services
|Waste Management
|Collection on Friday, May 26.
|Illini Recycling
|Services will be delayed one day.
|U-Cycle in Urbana
|Collection on Monday, May 29.
|GFL Environmental Inc.
|No collection on Monday, May 29.