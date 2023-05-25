CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer, so you might be getting ready to fire up the BBQ this weekend. But what if you need some last-minute hot dogs?

While many facilities may be closed for the holiday, there are plenty of places open if you need to grab some groceries or are looking for a place to cool off from the heat.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed around Champaign-Urbana this weekend.

Recreational facilities

Sholem Aquatic CenterOpen 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. (pool pass holders)
Open noon– 6:30 p.m. (general public)
Crystal Lake Aquatic CenterOpen 6 a.m.-7 p.m. for various activities.
Splash PadsOpen 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Douglass Park, Hessel Park, and Human Kinetics Park.
Prairie Farm Petting ZooOpen on Monday, May 29 from 1-7 p.m.

Grocery stores

WalmartOpen regular hours.
MeijerOpen regular hours.
SchnucksOpen regular hours.
Harvest MarketOpen regular hours.

Driver services

Offices and Driver Services facilitiesThe Champaign, Decatur, Rantoul, and Mattoon facilities will be closed on May 27-29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

Mailing

U.S. Post OfficeClosed on Memorial Day.
UPSClosed on Memorial Day.
FedExClosed on May 28 and Memorial Day.

Nationals banks

Bank of AmericaClosed on Memorial Day.
ChaseClosed on Memorial Day.
Wells FargoClosed on Memorial Day.
CitibankClosed on Memorial Day.
U.S. BankClosed on Memorial Day.
Capitol OneClosed on Memorial Day.
PNC BankClosed on Memorial Day.
TD BankClosed on Memorial Day.

Local banks

Heartland Bank and TrustClosed on Memorial Day.
Busey BankClosed on Memorial Day.
First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-UrbanaClosed on Memorial Day.

Public libraries

Champaign Public LibraryClosed on Monday, May 29.
Urbana Free LibraryClosed Sunday, May 28, and Monday, May 29.
Champaign Public Library Douglass BranchClosed on Monday, May 29.

City administrative offices

ChampaignClosed on Memorial Day.
UrbanaClosed on Memorial Day.

Garbage services

Waste ManagementCollection on Friday, May 26.
Illini RecyclingServices will be delayed one day.
U-Cycle in UrbanaCollection on Monday, May 29.
GFL Environmental Inc.No collection on Monday, May 29.