CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year. Wondering which places will be open and closed in observance of the holiday? See below for a list of holiday hours for a number of national and local services.

Champaign-Urbana administrative offices and libraries

Champaign Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Urbana Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.

Secretary of State facilities

All Illinois Driver Services facilities Closed Saturday, Jan. 14 – Monday, Jan. 16.

Mail and shipping

U.S. Post Office Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. UPS UPS pickup and delivery services are available on Monday, Jan. 16. SurePost and Mail Innovations deliveries will require one additional business day’s time in transit due to the federal holiday. UPS Store locations will also be open. FedEx All services and stores will be open on Monday, Jan. 16.

Nationals banks

Bank of America Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Chase Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Wells Fargo Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Citibank Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. U.S. Bank Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. Capital One Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. PNC Bank Closed on Monday, Jan. 16. TD Bank Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.

Local banks

Heartland Bank and Trust Lobby and drive-up closed Monday, Jan. 16, customer Care Center will be available 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Busey Bank All Busey service centers closed Monday, Jan. 16, Customer Care and Treasury Management Support available 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana Lobbies will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, but drive-up lanes will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grocery Stores

Walmart Regular store hours on Jan. 16. Meijer Regular store hours on Jan. 16. Schnucks Regular store hours on Jan. 16.

Garbage Services