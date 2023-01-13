CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year. Wondering which places will be open and closed in observance of the holiday? See below for a list of holiday hours for a number of national and local services.

Champaign-Urbana administrative offices and libraries

ChampaignClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
Urbana Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.

Secretary of State facilities

All Illinois Driver Services facilitiesClosed Saturday, Jan. 14 – Monday, Jan. 16.

Mail and shipping

U.S. Post OfficeClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
UPS UPS pickup and delivery services are available on Monday, Jan. 16. SurePost and Mail Innovations deliveries will require one additional business day’s time in transit due to the federal holiday. UPS Store locations will also be open.
FedExAll services and stores will be open on Monday, Jan. 16.

Nationals banks

Bank of AmericaClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
ChaseClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
Wells FargoClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
CitibankClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
U.S. BankClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
Capital OneClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
PNC BankClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.
TD BankClosed on Monday, Jan. 16.

Local banks

Heartland Bank and TrustLobby and drive-up closed Monday, Jan. 16, customer Care Center will be available 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Busey BankAll Busey service centers closed Monday, Jan. 16, Customer Care and Treasury Management Support available 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-UrbanaLobbies will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, but drive-up lanes will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grocery Stores

WalmartRegular store hours on Jan. 16.
MeijerRegular store hours on Jan. 16.
SchnucksRegular store hours on Jan. 16.

Garbage Services

Waste ManagementRegular service hours.
Illini RecyclingRegular service hours.
U-Cycle in UrbanaRegular service hours.
GFL Environmental Inc.Regular service hours.