CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed on the third Monday of January each year. Wondering which places will be open and closed in observance of the holiday? See below for a list of holiday hours for a number of national and local services.
Champaign-Urbana administrative offices and libraries
|Champaign
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|Urbana
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
Secretary of State facilities
|All Illinois Driver Services facilities
|Closed Saturday, Jan. 14 – Monday, Jan. 16.
Mail and shipping
|U.S. Post Office
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|UPS
|UPS pickup and delivery services are available on Monday, Jan. 16. SurePost and Mail Innovations deliveries will require one additional business day’s time in transit due to the federal holiday. UPS Store locations will also be open.
|FedEx
|All services and stores will be open on Monday, Jan. 16.
Nationals banks
|Bank of America
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|Chase
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|Wells Fargo
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|Citibank
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|U.S. Bank
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|Capital One
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|PNC Bank
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
|TD Bank
|Closed on Monday, Jan. 16.
Local banks
|Heartland Bank and Trust
|Lobby and drive-up closed Monday, Jan. 16, customer Care Center will be available 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Busey Bank
|All Busey service centers closed Monday, Jan. 16, Customer Care and Treasury Management Support available 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana
|Lobbies will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, but drive-up lanes will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Grocery Stores
|Walmart
|Regular store hours on Jan. 16.
|Meijer
|Regular store hours on Jan. 16.
|Schnucks
|Regular store hours on Jan. 16.
Garbage Services
|Waste Management
|Regular service hours.
|Illini Recycling
|Regular service hours.
|U-Cycle in Urbana
|Regular service hours.
|GFL Environmental Inc.
|Regular service hours.