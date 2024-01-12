CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Monday, Jan. 15 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a state holiday. That means several places across the state will be closed in observance of the civil rights leader’s birthday.

Most Schools and Government Offices will close

Public schools in Urbana, Champaign, Springfield, Danville and Decatur all have the day off. Several community colleges across Central Illinois including Richland, Parkland, Danville Area, and Lincoln Land are closed. The University of Illinois will also have no classes in both Champaign and Springfield.

City offices in Springfield, Urbana, and Champaign will be closed for the day according to their websites. Additionally, libraries in Champaign, Urbana, Springfield and Decatur will be closed in remembrance of Dr. King, though patrons will still be able to use online services.

The United States Postal Service will not be delivering mail nationwide on Monday, and UPS will only deliver through its Express Critical service. FedEx will be delivering packages on Monday though.

What’s Open Monday

Several attractions across the state will be open for the day, including several Chicago museums that will offer free or discounted admission. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will host a special reciting of Dr. King’s “I Have a Dream” speech by local actor Reggie Guyton speech at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. in the museum plaza.

Most retail stores will remain open for the day, with some holding sales as well.