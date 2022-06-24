CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – U of I professor Robin Wilson said she thinks overturning cases stops with Roe v. Wade. Because she said America has been so divided over abortion rights since the decision was first made.

Still, LGBTQ+ advocates fear this ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for same sex relationships.

In the court’s majority opinion, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision only applied to abortion.

Wilson said we have to take the justices at their word right now.

She says she doesn’t see same sex marriage being overturned, because Americans aren’t as divided on it as they have been when it comes to Roe v Wade.

“Practically, it would be hard to un-ring that bell. Politically, Americans aren’t there, and mechanically, for it to be rolled back, you would have to have a state that had let’s say enact of marriage equality, you know decide not to,” Wilson said.

She said those states are blue states and they’re not going to change marriage equality laws.

But red states might try. However, she said someone is going to have to litigate that all the way to the Supreme Court, and she just doesn’t think that will happen.

Then there’s the question of could this decision ever be reversed.

She said it could, but those who want to see that change have to start small. She said start at the local and state level, especially in states with abortion bans. Making moves at those levels, she said, could make moves at the federal level. Similiar to what happened with same sex marriage.