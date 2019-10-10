WHAT’S HAPPENING: Wade’s 5K for 5P

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Emerson Snook joins Maggie for the news at noon to talk about the upcoming 5K for 5P race.

Wade’s 5K for 5P–, an annual running and walking event that supports seven year old Wade Jones of Monticello and other children like him, will take place on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 8:30 am, in Monticello’s Lodge Park.

Race-day registration begins at 7:00 am, and a shorter “Kids Fun Run” will take place after the 5K race. For details about advanced registration, volunteering, sponsoring, or donating, visit the event web site at www.wades5kfor5p.com.