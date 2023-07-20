CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Changes are coming to the heart of Downtown Champaign right next to a popular restaurant on Neil Street.

You may have noticed scaffolding and construction next to Hamilton Walker’s in the old Spritz Jewelers location. Business space on the first floor and apartments on the second are on their way.

Nathan Escue, the building manager, said the downstairs space can hold anything ranging from a restaurant to an office to a store.

“We are huge proponents of the downtown area,” Escue said. “Really enhancing it to be a destination as we believe it is and enhancing the community opportunities that our community needs and wants.”

Construction should wrap up in December, so people can start moving into the apartments in January. To find more information about leases and details, visit this website.