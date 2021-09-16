What you need to know about Covid third vaccination dose vs booster shots

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — “The vaccine is still working. We know that for a fact,” Awais Vaid, Champaign Urbana Public Health District, said.

He went on to say there’s a national debate on whether more people need a booster shot for the coronavirus vaccine. Many vaccinated people are wondering when they’re supposed to get their third dose.

Vaid says right now people need to wait about two days for the FDA to make their recommendation about the third shot. Vaid says the only people who were recommended to get the third shot are immuno-compromised.

He said they are the only people who should be getting a third shot right now. He also explained the difference between a third dose and a booster shot. The third dose is for immuno-compromised people. A booster is typically for everyone else. He says he’s ready if the FDA gives the green light.

“We will be ready in our community to offer the vaccine immediately. Our healthcare professionals, our healthcare system providers, the hospitals, the clinics, have all ramped up. They all have vaccines on hand and they will be ready to administer as soon as it is available,” Vaid said.

Again, at this time, they are waiting to hear what the FDA recommends about third shots for vaccinated people. He says the vaccine helps in the fight against Covid-19.

He says more than 30% of Champaign County is not vaccinated. Vaid said if those numbers increase, it could help fight the pandemic.