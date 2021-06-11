What you can expect from rideshares as Illinois opens up

FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver’s car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, are saying they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight which would force both companies to classify their drivers as employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A lot of you might be planning to get out and about this weekend with Illinois shifting to phase 5. If you’re looking for an Uber or Lyft to get you around you’re going to want to be prepared.

Right now, it seems like there are a lot of cars out, ready to pick you up and take you from point A to point B. However, it does seem more expensive.

We tried to get schedule a pick-up from the WCIA news station to about 7 minutes away. On both Uber and Lyft, the cost was about 8 dollars.

With Illinois moving into phase 5 more and more people are going to get out and about. Which does mean a lot more ubers and lyfts being called.

We did finally catch a ride with a lyft and uber driver Friday. Time Sehie has been driving for both companies for over 3 years.

He said when the pandemic first hit he took a pause from driving because of safety concerns, but now with the vaccine and things opening up again he feels good and is ready to hit the road again.

“I think I’m like everyone else, I just kind of want to get back to, you know, if there ever is a normal. Kind of like the way it was,” Sehie said. “So yeah, I guess I’m excited!”

Sehie said both Uber and Lyft still have safety policies in place, like wearing a mask. So, if you are planning on hitting the town this weekend and you’re using rideshare to get you there you’ll want to remember your facemask.