What to do about pesky car warranty robo-calls

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA) —

We all get them. We’re talking about those pesky scam phone calls.

Specifically the ones asking you about your car warranty. So what can you do about those?

More than five hundred people commented on WCIA’S Jennifer Roscoe’s Facebook post saying they received robo-calls, some receiving multiple daily.

A popular robo-call impacting people in Central Illinois, car warranty calls. People have tried different methods on how to get rid of scam calls, but not many seem to work. The Federal Trade Commission says to report any scams you receive. Scott Christenson says he is fed up with the calls.

“I have more blocked phone numbers on my phone than I do saved numbers now,” Christenson said.

The Federal Trade Commission recommends call blocking if you want to stop robo-calls.

You can register your number on the do not call list by calling 1-888-382-1222 or go to donotcall.gov.

The office of the Illinois Attorney General says as long as you are not on the Do Not Call registry, it is legal for people to call you about car warranties. They also recommend hanging up and not giving out any personal information.

Hit the link below for more information on car warranty robo-calls.

https://www.fcc.gov/consumers/guides/beware-auto-warranty-scams#:~:text=If%20you%20own%20a%20vehicle,renewing%20your%20warranty%20or%20policy.