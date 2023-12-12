ILLINOIS (WCIA) — From gaming consoles to smart watches, Christmas wish lists across the country seem to favor all things digital this year. But which item is the most sought-after in Illinois specifically?
Researchers from coupon site DealDrop.com analyzed data from Google Trends to find what products were most searched-for during the Black Friday period in relation to Christmas and gifting search terms. They released a state-by-state rundown of which items are most in-demand for 2023.
Their analysis determined that the Nintendo Switch is the most-searched Christmas present overall this year, with 13 states looking to purchase it more than any other item. Some states that are hoping for Nintendo Switches more than any other gift this year include Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas and Ohio.
The iPad took second place, being the most sought-after product in 11 states including California, Kentucky and Indiana.
Third place belongs to Sony’s PlayStation 5, with 10 total states seeking the gaming console above any other items ahead of Christmas.
Illinois is one of those 10 states, making Sony’s PlayStation 5 the most in-demand Christmas gift in the state. Illinois is joined by fellow Midwestern states, Missouri and Ohio, as well as both North and South Carolina in their demand for the gaming console.
Other popular products that made the top-searched list were the Xbox Series X or Series S gaming console (fourth place with five states on the lookout) and the Apple Watch (fifth place with search popularity in three states). The Dyson Airwrap hair tool, made popular by TikTok, and the Apple MacBook laptop computer were both the most-searched items in two states each.
Two other states are also pulling for Apple products this Christmas, but not a MacBook or iPad. Minnesotans want Apple AirPods this year, while New Hampshire residents want to find Apple iPhones under the tree.
Through the Black Friday period, New Yorkers mostly searched for Google Nest smart home products. Meanwhile, people in Rhode Island seem to have a rather unique request at the top of their Christmas wish lists: a Garmin watch.
The full state-by-state list of what items are most in-demand, as determined by DealDrop.com, can be viewed below.
|State
|Most Popular Item
|Alabama
|iPad
|Alaska
|PlayStation 5
|Arizona
|PlayStation 5
|Arkansas
|Nintendo Switch
|California
|iPad
|Colorado
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Connecticut
|Dyson Airwrap
|Delaware
|Nintendo Switch
|Florida
|Nintendo Switch
|Georgia
|iPad
|Hawaii
|Nintendo Switch
|Idaho
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Illinois
|PlayStation 5
|Indiana
|iPad
|Iowa
|MacBook
|Kansas
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Kentucky
|iPad
|Louisiana
|Nintendo Switch
|Maine
|Nintendo Switch
|Maryland
|MacBook
|Massachusetts
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Michigan
|Nintendo Switch
|Minnesota
|AirPods
|Mississippi
|Nintendo Switch
|Missouri
|PlayStation 5
|Montana
|iPad
|Nebraska
|Xbox Series X and Series S
|Nevada
|Nintendo Switch
|New Hampshire
|iPhone
|New Jersey
|iPad
|New Mexico
|iPad
|New York
|Google Nest
|North Carolina
|PlayStation 5
|North Dakota
|iPad
|Ohio
|Nintendo Switch
|Oklahoma
|Nintendo Switch
|Oregon
|PlayStation 5
|Pennsylvania
|Apple Watch
|Rhode Island
|Garmin Watch
|South Carolina
|PlayStation 5
|Tennessee
|PlayStation 5
|Texas
|Apple Watch
|Utah
|iPad
|Vermont
|Nintendo Switch
|Virginia
|PlayStation 5
|Washington
|Dyson Airwrap
|West Virginia
|iPad
|Wisconsin
|Nintendo Switch
|Wyoming
|PlayStation 5
“Christmas is the biggest and busiest period in the retail calendar, with shoppers from around the world looking to gift their loved ones something special,” DealDrop.com Co-Founder James Crawford said. “This data shows a fascinating insight into what Americans are wanting to receive on the big day with games consoles and Apple products proving to be the most popular across the country.”