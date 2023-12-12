ILLINOIS (WCIA) — From gaming consoles to smart watches, Christmas wish lists across the country seem to favor all things digital this year. But which item is the most sought-after in Illinois specifically?

Researchers from coupon site DealDrop.com analyzed data from Google Trends to find what products were most searched-for during the Black Friday period in relation to Christmas and gifting search terms. They released a state-by-state rundown of which items are most in-demand for 2023.

Their analysis determined that the Nintendo Switch is the most-searched Christmas present overall this year, with 13 states looking to purchase it more than any other item. Some states that are hoping for Nintendo Switches more than any other gift this year include Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas and Ohio.

The iPad took second place, being the most sought-after product in 11 states including California, Kentucky and Indiana.

Third place belongs to Sony’s PlayStation 5, with 10 total states seeking the gaming console above any other items ahead of Christmas.

Illinois is one of those 10 states, making Sony’s PlayStation 5 the most in-demand Christmas gift in the state. Illinois is joined by fellow Midwestern states, Missouri and Ohio, as well as both North and South Carolina in their demand for the gaming console.

Other popular products that made the top-searched list were the Xbox Series X or Series S gaming console (fourth place with five states on the lookout) and the Apple Watch (fifth place with search popularity in three states). The Dyson Airwrap hair tool, made popular by TikTok, and the Apple MacBook laptop computer were both the most-searched items in two states each.

Two other states are also pulling for Apple products this Christmas, but not a MacBook or iPad. Minnesotans want Apple AirPods this year, while New Hampshire residents want to find Apple iPhones under the tree.

Through the Black Friday period, New Yorkers mostly searched for Google Nest smart home products. Meanwhile, people in Rhode Island seem to have a rather unique request at the top of their Christmas wish lists: a Garmin watch.

The full state-by-state list of what items are most in-demand, as determined by DealDrop.com, can be viewed below.

State Most Popular Item Alabama iPad Alaska PlayStation 5 Arizona PlayStation 5 Arkansas Nintendo Switch California iPad Colorado Xbox Series X and Series S Connecticut Dyson Airwrap Delaware Nintendo Switch Florida Nintendo Switch Georgia iPad Hawaii Nintendo Switch Idaho Xbox Series X and Series S Illinois PlayStation 5 Indiana iPad Iowa MacBook Kansas Xbox Series X and Series S Kentucky iPad Louisiana Nintendo Switch Maine Nintendo Switch Maryland MacBook Massachusetts Xbox Series X and Series S Michigan Nintendo Switch Minnesota AirPods Mississippi Nintendo Switch Missouri PlayStation 5 Montana iPad Nebraska Xbox Series X and Series S Nevada Nintendo Switch New Hampshire iPhone New Jersey iPad New Mexico iPad New York Google Nest North Carolina PlayStation 5 North Dakota iPad Ohio Nintendo Switch Oklahoma Nintendo Switch Oregon PlayStation 5 Pennsylvania Apple Watch Rhode Island Garmin Watch South Carolina PlayStation 5 Tennessee PlayStation 5 Texas Apple Watch Utah iPad Vermont Nintendo Switch Virginia PlayStation 5 Washington Dyson Airwrap West Virginia iPad Wisconsin Nintendo Switch Wyoming PlayStation 5 DealDrop.com

“Christmas is the biggest and busiest period in the retail calendar, with shoppers from around the world looking to gift their loved ones something special,” DealDrop.com Co-Founder James Crawford said. “This data shows a fascinating insight into what Americans are wanting to receive on the big day with games consoles and Apple products proving to be the most popular across the country.”