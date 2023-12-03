CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Football season may be over for the Fighting Illini at the University of Illinois, but there will still be plenty of action happening at Memorial Stadium.

It’s open year-round for several events and maintenance work. The stadium is open for private events like weddings, banquets and corporate outings.

Cassie Arner, an official with U of I Athletics, said there are ten weddings planned for this month alone. She said Memorial Stadium is a special venue for a lot of people in the community.

“A lot of people in this community, they have a great affinity for the University of Illinois and the Athletics Department, and football specifically,” Arner said. “And for them to be able to hold an event for their their business or their family in a stadium is just extra special for them.”

She said they also use the time to fix things up around the stadium. They prepare it for the winter and do a deep cleaning. Crews will also paint rusted steel and update the south horseshoe restrooms.