MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s controlled burn season for Macon County. You might see more of these smoke clouds throughout the month, but they probably won’t be as big as this.

The Macon County Conservation District and the City of Decatur did a prescribed burn on 300 acres of land. It was at the site where they put the dredged-up dirt from the bottom of Lake Decatur.

The fire will clear out most of the overgrowth and afterward the land will be surveyed for future use.

“It may look a little out of control but it’s a fairly safe controlled burn. The set-up we have here with these big walls- these big berms and then you have the roads. There’s really nowhere for the fire to go,” said Ethan Snively, National Resources Manager.

They say most of the wildlife leaves when the fire starts. But there are still little pockets of unburned land for the few remaining.