FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After record rainfall this spring, public health officials urge people to be cautious of the West Nile virus. It’s transmitted to people by infected mosquitoes.

Health leaders say the weather this year could enhance the number of mosquito eggs. Make sure windows have screens, wear repellent plus long sleeves and pants when in areas with lots of mosquitoes and report areas with stagnant water.