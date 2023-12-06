WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Teachers in the Westville School District are preparing for the picket line — but are hoping it won’t come to that.

This comes as teachers are trying to negotiate a new contract with the district. They are asking the community to wear red and show up to the Westville Board of Education meeting on Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. to show their support.

The following statement was issued by a spokesperson representing teachers from the Westville Education Association:

The Westville Education Association stands ready to meet the Board of Education at the bargaining table at any time and so we can come to a fair agreement as soon as possible. We’re committed to working through the Federal mediation process in good faith and have no plans to go on strike right now. We would much rather be in our classrooms with our students, but we are willing to do whatever it takes to get the best education possible for our students. We are losing staff at an alarming rate. What’s worse is the majority of our educators have considered leaving. We cannot ignore this problem. We have to address the wage inequities in our district. If we do not, our teachers will continue to leave and our students’ education will suffer. Our members have told us what they value: an agreement that recognizes their years of services to the district, and that allows us to recruit and retain the best possible staff. The district has lost its competitive edge when compared to other Vermilion County schools, and our students are the ones impacted most by that. We know strong students mean strong schools and a strong community. We hope the Westville community will wear red and join us at the Dec. 13 Board of Education meeting to show support for our staff and our students. Amy Pacot, Westville Education Association Spokesperson

WCIA 3 also reached out to the Westville School District. They declined to comment.